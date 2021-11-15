Pinnacle Awards honors poet Joy Harjo, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist, among others

Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, will be the recipient of the Anna C. Roth Legacy Award in the 2022 Pinnacle Awards honoring exceptional women of Tulsa.

The awards are presented by YWCA Tulsa in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women as a celebration of the investment that women are making in the Tulsa community.

It also supports the work that YWCA Tulsa leads to empower women and eliminate racism. Harjo and other winners of the 2022 Pinnacle Awards, including Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, will be honored March 31.

"It's an honor to be able to tell the stories of women who are fearless change agents in our community," YWCA Tulsa CEO Julie Davis said. "These women are creating a Tulsa that is More — more inclusive, more representative, more creative, and more powerful because of their work.

Harjo, a Muscogee citizen, is only the second poet to be appointed for a third term as U.S. Poet Laureate. Harjo is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, holds a Tulsa Artist Fellowship, directs For Girls Becoming, an arts mentorship program for young Mvskoke women, and is a founding board member and Chair of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.