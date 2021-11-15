Pinnacle Awards honors poet Joy Harjo, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist, among others

Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, will be the recipient of the Anna C. Roth Legacy Award in the 2022 Pinnacle Awards honoring exceptional women of Tulsa.
The awards are presented by YWCA Tulsa in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women as a celebration of the investment that women are making in the Tulsa community.
It also supports the work that YWCA Tulsa leads to empower women and eliminate racism. Harjo and other winners of the 2022 Pinnacle Awards, including Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, will be honored March 31.
"It's an honor to be able to tell the stories of women who are fearless change agents in our community," YWCA Tulsa CEO Julie Davis said. "These women are creating a Tulsa that is More — more inclusive, more representative, more creative, and more powerful because of their work.
Harjo, a Muscogee citizen, is only the second poet to be appointed for a third term as U.S. Poet Laureate. Harjo is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, holds a Tulsa Artist Fellowship, directs For Girls Becoming, an arts mentorship program for young Mvskoke women, and is a founding board member and Chair of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.
The author of nine poetry books and several screenplays, Harjo has recently been inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the National Native American Hall of Fame, and the National Woman’s Hall of Fame.
Gist, superintendent for the second largest school district in the state, is the first female superintendent in TPS history. During her tenure, she has steadily increased the percentage of students meeting their math and reading growth projections, collaborated on the development and delivery of Tulsa Race Massacre curriculum, and increased the graduation rate by more than 11 percentage points.
She will be the recipient of the Pinnacle Education award.
Other winners include:
Arts and Humanities: Connie Cronley, a Cherokee author whose career includes working as a writer for Tulsa Tribune, Tulsa People, and Oklahoma Monthly, serving as Executive Director of Iron Gate, and Managing Director of Tulsa Ballet Theatre, and a commentator on Public Radio Tulsa, 89.5.
Community Service: Brenda Alford, a descendant of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and Black Wall Street entrepreneurs, a third-generation graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, a board member at Greenwood Rising, and a 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission member.
Corporate Business: Kuma Roberts, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Arrowhead Consulting and Executive Director of Talent Attraction, Retention & Mosaic and Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Entrepreneur: Wendy Williams, owner of Health and Safety Education Consultants Training Center, an approved State of Oklahoma Health Department nurse aide registry program, and founder and president of Eastern Oklahoma Black Nurses Association, a local chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, Inc.
Health & Wellness: Zaida Kepford-Castro, who moved to Tulsa from Tijuana, Mexico, 17 years ago, promotes understanding and collaboration among minority groups by training Morton Clinic departments on how to work with the Hispanic community and providing pro-bono translation and interpretation services to Oklahomans Against Human Trafficking, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Tulsa Police Department, Xavier Clinic, Little Lighthouse, and Sooner Start.
Rising Star: Amairani Perez Chamu, Hispanic Resource Center Coordinator at Tulsa Public Library, created programs for all 24 branches and locations across Tulsa County, and oversees orders and purchases of Spanish materials for the entire system.
Corporate Champion: AAON, a Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment, was recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as an Oklahoma "W" Company for having 20 percent or more company board seats held by women. AAON's eight-member board of directors includes two women, or 25 percent. Women make up 24 percent of the manufacturing workforce nationally, but women make up 29 percent of AAON's workforce.
To sponsor the Pinnacle Awards or get more information about the event, visit www.ywcatulsa.org/get-involved/pinnacle-awards/.