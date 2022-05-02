Pieces of stolen Marjorie Tallchief statue recovered, Tulsa Historical Society says

After a statue depicting one of Oklahoma's most famous Native American ballerinas was stolen last week, the Tulsa Historical Society says pieces have been recovered at a company that buys scrap metal.

Officials at the museum said the Five Moons statue of Marjorie Tallchief was likely removed Thursday from its plinth outside the Historical Society at 2445 S. Peoria Ave.

On Monday, they received a call from CMC Recycling in southwest Rogers County to identify what was believed to be pieces of the bronze statue.

Michelle Place, director of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, checked out the recovered pieces late Monday morning to verify they came from the statue.

A news conference is set for later Monday at the Historical Society, Place told reporters at the recycling center.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

