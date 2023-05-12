A new venture combining pickleball and sushi with great views of the Arkansas River is coming to Jenks.

Officials announced this week that In a Pickle, described as the largest pickleball entertainment complex in the state, will be built on an 11-acre site as part of Jenks' planned River District.

Located on the river just east of the upcoming Tulsa Premium Outlets mall, the complex will include a new In the Raw sushi restaurant, a sports bar, an outdoor bar and other amenities. It's expected to open in late 2024.

"We're full-steam ahead and really excited about it," said co-owner Angelo Cuzalina. "We think it's going to be a Gathering Place-type area for Jenks and south Tulsa."

The complex will start out with 13 pickleball courts, four outdoor and nine indoor, with plans to eventually add eight more indoor courts, he said.

Cuzalina and his wife, Paige, are partnering on the project with Ashley and Greg Hughes.

Greg Hughes is the founder of In the Raw, which has four locations currently in the Tulsa area.

The Cuzalinas partnered with the Hugheses on In the Raw Vu, located on the sixth floor of downtown Tulsa's Vast Bank building.

The new restaurant will be called In the Raw River. It will be located on the second floor of the complex, with outdoor decks offering views of the river.

The sports bar will be on the lower floor.

Tulsa firm Lilly Architects, which is involved with other projects in Jenks, is the project designer.

The location on the river is ideal for the project, Cuzalina said, especially with a low-water dam being built.

"When that's done there will be lots of potential, including for boat docks," he said.

In the middle of the complex will be an open space with an entertainment stage and outdoor bar.

"It will be a great place for people to relax outdoors, bring their dogs," Cuzalina said.

Cuzalina said he and his wife got to be good friends with the Hugheses over games of pickleball.

A paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, it has been rapidly growing in popularity. In fact, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association has estimated pickleball as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. for the last three years with over 4.8 million players.

"It's easy, fun and you get a lot of exercise out of it," Cuzalina said. "And it's for all ages. I think the fastest growing demographic for pickleball is the retirement community."

The complex will include one master court for tournament play, he said.

Tulsa World Scene podcast | 50 years of Mayfest; films with Oklahoma ties