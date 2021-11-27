Photos: Union's Renegade Regiment performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If construction had been finished on schedule, Black Friday traffic might be jamming 21st Street this week instead of 71st Street.
Police said investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.
Detectives who reviewed surveillance footage from the area said the suspect appeared to "lag behind" the victim before shooting him.
After concerns were raised about the program, the city plans to require operators of noncongregate shelters to abide by certain operations standards if they want city funding.
Three experts were grateful for OSDH's data reversal, but two highlighted ongoing shortcomings and weaknesses of the state's published data — from how often it's published to how complete it is.
Ascension St. John had attempted to move the case, arguing that issues raised by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor in a lawsuit should be handled in federal court.
A family member told police they hadn't heard from the pair in two weeks.
The average price at the pump is $1.31 higher than it was one year ago.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
House Bill 1674, which was supposed to take effect Nov. 1, civilly and criminally protects motorists who injure or kill protesters who are blocking roadways if the driver was acting on the reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary for safety reasons and the driver exercises “due care.”
