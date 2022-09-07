Photos: Construction continues on Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge

Tags
Part of the motivation for the purchase was preserving the midtown neighborhood's character, according to the family's representative, after a commercial development was proposed on the property at 31st and Peoria.
Even before recent increases, about half of renter households in the city — or roughly 35,000 families — were spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing.
A friend warned the company not to open its first suburban location.
A database being created in an effort to identify massacre victims would have serious privacy and safety implications when it comes to police investigations, they say.
OHP released few details in the crash involving a tractor-trailer rig and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Chandler.
The city rarely grants event organizers' requests to waive fees it charges for Tulsa police to provide security, but many city councilors appear open to doing so for the PGA.
Councilors agreed this week they need more time and more information before deciding on proposals to address impacts from the homeless population on private property and public rights of way.
After fleeing the south Tulsa scene, Julian Zavaleta reportedly told his family he "messed up and shot someone." Shantel Jones was fatally shot Aug. 19.
In addition to the break-ins, the Postal Service has been investigating "fishing" complaints from people who find sticky residue that catches items before they can drop into the bin inside a collection box.
Brandon Joe Neal, 34, was arrested Aug. 25 after a two-year investigation into his alleged relationship with a teenage student that included messaging on Snapchat, inappropriate touching at a gym and the rape at his home, according to a Bixby police officer's affidavit.
