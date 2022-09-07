 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photos: Construction continues on Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge

  • 0
090722-tul-nws-wildartriverwork-p1

Work continues on the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River. 

The 18-foot-wide, 1,440-foot-long bridge, which will be called Williams Crossing, was designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the same firm that designed the Gathering Place. MVVA, working on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a 2017 bridge design competition sponsored by the city.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World
090722-tul-nws-wildartriverwork-p2

While water is diverted, workers construct the recreation area known as "the flume" below the new pedestrian bridge and Zink Dam on the Arkansas River in Tulsa last week. Crossland Construction is building the 1,050 foot flume, which will be 80 to 100 feet wide with seven drops and pools for kayakers, tubers and surfers. Work is anticipated to be complete late summer 2023, city officials said.
090722-tul-nws-wildartriverwork-p3

Chris Blair watches workers as they stand on a girder of the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River on Thursday.
090722-tul-nws-wildartriverwork-p4

Kenneth Douglass watches as workers build the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River on Thursday. Douglass said he watches as the construction progresses almost every day. 

Williams Crossing will replace the old pedestrian bridge that spanned the river at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive. That bridge was built in 1904 by Midland Valley Railroad to get trains across the river. The city eventually took ownership of the structure and turned it into a pedestrian bridge in the 1970s.
090722-tul-nws-wildartriverwork-p5

Work continues on the new pedestrian bridge, starting on the west side of the Arkansas River, on Thursday, while work on the recreation area known as "the flume" continues on the river's east side. The new pedestrian bridge is expected to open next summer along with the renovated Zink Dam.
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This new underwater drone is helping to clear unexploded World War mines along Belgium's coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert