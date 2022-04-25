PGA foundation to donate $250,000 to improve city of Tulsa's public golf courses

PGA of America is expected to announce Monday that it is donating $250,000 to a public-private effort to improve conditions at the city’s public golf courses, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

A press conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m. at Page Belcher Golf Course.

The announcement marks a major milestone in a campaign championed by local golfers and several city councilors to get the city to step up and properly maintain its golf courses.

After years of failing to adequately fund routine maintenance and improvements to the facilities, the City Council earlier this year approved $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for golf course improvements. The funding is contingent on the community raising $1 million in matching funds.

Monday’s announcement would be the first major step toward reaching that private fundraising goal, and the timing is no coincidence.

The world’s best golfers will be in Tulsa from May 16-22 to compete in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

The PGA’s donation is being made through its REACH foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to positively affect the lives of diverse populations, including young people and members of the military, “by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf,” according to its website.

The private fundraising effort is being led by a Citizens Golf Advisory Committee established by the city to examine what improvements need to be made to the golf courses and the best path forward to ensuring that they are maintained long term.

Committee members include Ken MacLeod, publisher of Golf Oklahoma Magazine; Nick Sidorakis, general manager of Southern Hills Country Club; Randy Heckenkemper, one of the top golf course architects in the state; and Pat Connelly, an avid golfer and former city budget director.

The city’s four 18-hole courses — two at Page Belcher and two at Mohawk Park — have been operated by a private company since 2008. Prior to the change over, course conditions were deteriorating significantly, and the city was losing upwards of $1 million annually.

The switch to a private golf course operator, however, has not resolved all of the city’s problems with its golf courses.

The private contractor, Troon — formerly Billy Casper Golf — is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the golf courses, with the city providing only minimal subsidies and occasional capital investments.

In recent years, the city has allocated $75,000 a year to its golf fund, a figure that could increase in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

Beyond that, it is unclear whether the city will contribute any more money to improving its golf courses.

Park and Recreation Director Anna America has advocated for more ARPA dollars to improve the courses, but thus far only the $1 million allocation has been made.

Earlier this month, the city began making $500,000 in improvements to Stone Creek and Olde Page golf courses at Page Belcher. The bulk of the work will consist of adding sod, removing trees to allow in more sunlight, and watering.

That project is being paid for with revenue generated by the golf courses during the pandemic, when business boomed as people looked for safe outdoor activities.

To donate to the fundraising effort, go to tulsacf.org/golf. Donations are tax deductible.

