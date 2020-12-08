Petition seeks to halt demolition of pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River

“This report clearly indicates it could be fixed, that financially it’s not unthinkable, private donors might be willing to do it,” Pinkey said “... We don’t want a senseless demolition which should not be a foregone conclusion to take place. That’s what we do not want.”

The pedestrian bridge, which crosses the river at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive, was constructed in about 1904 by the Midland Valley Railroad. The city gained ownership of the bridge in the mid-1970s and turned it into a pedestrian bridge.

City Engineer Paul Zachary said the city’s initial plan was to rebuild the bridge and make it even better.

“We were going to put the bicyclists up on top where the old rail line was and then reserve the area underneath for pedestrians on the old wood deck,” Zachary said.

But when HNTB’s inspection report came back, Zachary said, the city decided it was a better use of taxpayer dollars to build a new bridge rather than rebuild the old one.