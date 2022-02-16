Pet project: Sand Springs-area domestic violence shelter to welcome victims' pets

SAND SPRINGS — For many people, their pets are one of the most important parts of their lives, to the point that they’d rather face danger themselves than leave their animals in harm’s way.
Victims of domestic violence routinely make the decision to stay in abusive environments out of the fear of what might happen to their pets if they were to flee without them.
Only 15% of domestic violence shelters in the United States today allow pets, yet 48% of abuse victims will delay leaving their abuser if they can't take their pet with them, according to RedRover, a national organization dedicated to helping pets in crisis.
But RedRover has an ambitious goal to change all that.
The organization partnered with Purina in 2019 to launch the Purple Leash Project and set a goal of making 25% of domestic violence shelters pet-friendly by 2025.
A Sand Springs-area shelter is one of its newest successes.
The Spring had the need, said Executive Director Leslie Clingenpeel, pointing to several clients whose pets have had to be housed elsewhere.
And The Spring even had the perfect place — an existing 24-by-14-foot metal building on site at its secure location just crying out to be converted into pet lodging.
What it didn’t have was the money or the skills to make such a transformation.
“We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish it on our own,” Clingenpeel said.
So RedRover contributed $30,000, and Greater Good Charities absorbed the remainder of the cost of the roughly $100,000 project.
“They told us with that (building) already here, the money could go so much further,” Clingenpeel said.
Rescue Rebuild, a program of Greater Good Charities, and RedRover provided the on-site, hands-on support, with Rescue Rebuild leading the renovations. A team of four RedRover Responder volunteers and a team leader traveled from New York, Maryland, Arkansas and Texas for the job.
Clingenpeel said the effort resembled an “extreme makeover” reality television show.
But at the end of the roughly 10-day project — during some of the coldest days the area has seen this year — The Spring had “everything we could possibly need to get this started,” she said.
The reimagined facility is the perfect combination of utility and comfort, with six stainless-steel indoor dog kennels, each with a bed and a separate doggie door that leads to a private, fenced outdoor kennel and relief area.
Behind the six outdoor kennels is a fenced outdoor play area with a shaded bench for the humans, toys and plenty of grass for the pups, and a waste station with “poop bags” so the owners can easily clean up after their dogs.
Back inside, the cat room has a series of shelves and wooden, hexagon-shaped climbing boxes to provide innumerable perch opportunities, along with a couple of soft beds, seating for the humans and a litter box disguised as a potted plant.
An open ceiling covered with fencing material will let light, heat and air conditioning in without letting the cats out.
Although several cat cages are available, the cats can roam freely in that room, provided that everyone gets along.
And last but hardly least, two separate visitation rooms — one for dogs, the other for cats — will allow owners to relax on a comfortable sofa with their pets, perhaps while catching up on some shows on a wall-mounted flat-screen TV.
The project included an ample supply of dog and cat beds, litter boxes and toys, and The Spring will be providing pet food and cat litter. But even that cost will be more manageable, thanks to a $1,000 gift card from Purina.
“Our furry friends will definitely not have bad living accommodations,” Clingenpeel said.
For a while, at least, perhaps both humans and pets will be able to forget the circumstances that brought them here.
“Unfortunately, with domestic abuse, we come up against a lot of different barriers,” Clingenpeel said. “And many of them have to do with power and control.
“Pets are one of those barriers,” she said. “They stay in a dangerous situation rather than leave the pet to be killed” by the abuser as retaliation.
Being able to get out of an abusive environment and take their pets with them “allows them to be able to say, ‘I don’t have to choose my life or my pets.’”
Any day now, companion animals will start arriving at The Spring.
Clingenpeel said the goal is to launch in early March, a date that can’t come soon enough for some residents.
“We have a couple of guests that have been waiting for this,” she said. “We have been helping them house their pets somewhere else, and they have been champing at the bit to get their pets here.”
She said the electrician and HVAC workers are finalizing their work while her staff is finalizing the facility’s intake policies.
For example, only clients with preexisting pets will be able to bring them along. The idea is not for any resident who wants a pet to go out and get one.
But clients will not be required to have already had their pets spayed or neutered and have them current on their vaccinations before coming in. That would just be another barrier to someone needing assistance.
Shawna Howard, an employee who has spearheaded the project for The Spring, said clients will be asked on intake whether pets have been spayed or neutered and are current on their shots.
If so, staff members can help the client retrieve those records, which would confirm compliance with the city’s pet ordinances.
“But, of course, we expect that many of them will need assistance to get at least some of these things accomplished once the pet is here,” Howard said.
For such an extensive renovation, all of this building of walls has accomplished an ironically opposite goal.
“We want to tear down any possible barrier that would keep someone from getting out of an unsafe situation,” Clingenpeel said. This pet facility “will help us do that.”