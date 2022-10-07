Pet adoption fees waived for Tulsa Animal Welfare adoption event Sunday in Broken Arrow

Tulsa Animal Welfare will waive adoption fees at a Dogtoberfest adoption event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Village Vet, 2026 W. Houston St.

All adoption fees for Tulsa Animal Welfare dogs will be waived at the event, and free microchips will be given to the first 50 pets adopted.

Guests will be able to meet adoptable dogs, bottle-feed foster kittens from TAW’s foster program and talk with volunteers and staff about getting involved as a foster or volunteer at TAW.

For more information about fostering and to see available animals at TAW, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/TAW.