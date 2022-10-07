 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet adoption fees waived for Tulsa Animal Welfare adoption event Sunday in Broken Arrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet adoption event Sunday

Adoptable pets at Tulsa Animal Welfare.

 Tulsa Animal Welfare

Tulsa Animal Welfare will waive adoption fees at a Dogtoberfest adoption event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Village Vet, 2026 W. Houston St.

All adoption fees for Tulsa Animal Welfare dogs will be waived at the event, and free microchips will be given to the first 50 pets adopted. 

Guests will be able to meet adoptable dogs, bottle-feed foster kittens from TAW’s foster program and talk with volunteers and staff about getting involved as a foster or volunteer at TAW.

For more information about fostering and to see available animals at TAW, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/TAW.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi man braves desert in his journey to the 2022 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert