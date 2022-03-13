 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person killed in Payne County single-vehicle crash

A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Payne County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

A 1999 Chevy Silverado was being driven on 104th Street, about 7 miles west and a mile north of Perkins about 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle departed the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was not identified, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and condition of the driver were under investigation, troopers reported.

