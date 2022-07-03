 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person drowns in Grand Lake on Saturday

The body of a male drowning victim was recovered in Grand Lake on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body after receiving a call at 6:32 p.m. about a male who had jumped into the water from cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of the lake and did not resurface.

GRDA Police responded to the scene and made recovery of the body at about 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Authorities did not release the victim's name on Sunday and were trying to verify his age.

