 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perry woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Stillwater
0 Comments

Perry woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Stillwater

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Perry woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Stillwater early Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Mary Ann Leeper, 34.

She was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang on U.S. 177 about three miles north of Stillwater in Payne County about 3:20 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry being driven by a 19-year-old Stillwater man. 

Leeper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.

The driver of the Camry was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers were investigating if Leeper was wearing a seat belt. Airbags in both vehicles deployed, the OHP said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert