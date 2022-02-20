Perry woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Stillwater

A Perry woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Stillwater early Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Killed was Mary Ann Leeper, 34.
She was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang on U.S. 177 about three miles north of Stillwater in Payne County about 3:20 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry being driven by a 19-year-old Stillwater man.
Leeper was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.
The driver of the Camry was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers were investigating if Leeper was wearing a seat belt. Airbags in both vehicles deployed, the OHP said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.