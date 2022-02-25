'People's Convoy' to drive through Tulsa on Sunday, OHP says

Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in Adelanto, in the Mojave Desert, before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn’t clear how many intended to go all the way, the AP reported.

A number of other convoys modeled after the Canadian protests have also been organized, each with different starting points, departure dates and routes.

The People's Convoy official website states that its organizers want an end to the National Emergency Declaration that then-President Donald Trump declared in March 2020 and President Joe Biden extended on Feb. 18. The national emergency has no stated end date.

A statement issued by organizers of the People’s Convoy says it is multicultural and nonpartisan, although Trump flags were flying at the rally in Adelanto, the AP reported.

The statement says that “COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”