'People's Convoy' to drive through Tulsa on Sunday, OHP says

The "People's Convoy," one of several planned U.S. trucker convoys modeled after Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine and mask mandates, is planning two stops in Oklahoma over the weekend and will drive through Tulsa on its way to the Washington, D.C., area, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The People's Convoy plans to enter Oklahoma from Texas on Interstate 40 and stop in Elk City Saturday evening for the night. Then it will travel east through western Oklahoma on Interstate 40 on Sunday before turning northeast on Interstate 44.
It will then travel on the Turner Turnpike to Tulsa and through the Tulsa area on the Creek Turnpike before taking the Will Rogers Turnpike to Vinita, where it will stop for the night Sunday and make its way out of Oklahoma on Monday, the OHP reported. The convoy's official website lists the rest stops and dates of travel.
The OHP said troopers will be monitoring traffic flow on Sunday "to ensure minimal disruption to normal traffic flow and to ensure public safety."
Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in Adelanto, in the Mojave Desert, before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn’t clear how many intended to go all the way, the AP reported.
A number of other convoys modeled after the Canadian protests have also been organized, each with different starting points, departure dates and routes.
The People's Convoy official website states that its organizers want an end to the National Emergency Declaration that then-President Donald Trump declared in March 2020 and President Joe Biden extended on Feb. 18. The national emergency has no stated end date.
A statement issued by organizers of the People’s Convoy says it is multicultural and nonpartisan, although Trump flags were flying at the rally in Adelanto, the AP reported.
The statement says that “COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”
It pledged a “100% safe, lawful and peaceful journey” that will “terminate in the vicinity of the DC area, but will NOT be going into DC proper.” Arrival in the Washington area is scheduled for March 5.