People's Convoy overnight stop in Oklahoma draws crowds: 'Such a patriotic moment'

Diver choked back emotion as she described the supporters, not just on overpasses and along the highways: “Some were out in fields. It was such a patriotic moment,” she said.

Sarah Chamberlain and Dodie Carr, both of Vinita, organized dinner for the truckers.

“We have received donations from Oklahoma City, California and New Jersey,” Chamberlain said.

Craig County ranchers donated beef, and one 86-year-old grandmother was making homemade cookies and bread for members of the convoy.

Vinita churches provided worship services and offered up their buildings for people to shower.

The group says its grassroots effort has raised more than $1.5 million. The convoy is made up of “truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists,” according to the group’s website.

Its mission statement affirms love for "our freedoms" and the Constitution.