People's Convoy overnight stop in Oklahoma draws crowds: 'Such a patriotic moment'

BIG CABIN — Hundreds of people crammed into a Will Rogers Turnpike truck stop to show their support as a convoy of truckers stopped overnight in Oklahoma on their way to Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement estimated about 300 trucks participated in the 10-mile convoy, which exited at the Big Cabin turnpike gate around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Truckers and supporters in the convoy were blasting their horns while supporters cheered. Hundreds of vehicles were parked along both sides of U.S. 69 near the Big Cabin Truck Plaza entrance welcoming truckers into Craig County.
Supporters started gathering around the base of a 50-foot-tall American Indian statue around 1:30 p.m. at the truck stop entrance. By mid-afternoon, the number of people packed into the truck stop couldn't be counted. Social media reports more than 1,000 supporters crowded the turnpike exit area.
Many supporters were holding American and Canadian flags, as well as signs supporting the People’s Convoy and the Second Amendment. Signage from those in attendance also showed support for former President Donald Trump and opposition to President Joe Biden.
The “People’s Convoy” left Adelanto Stadium, California, on Wednesday. The 11-day route travels through nine states before hitting the Washington, D.C., area March 5. The convoy departed Big Cabin around 8 a.m. on Monday. A rally was held Monday afternoon in St. Robert, Missouri. Afterward, the convoy will travel to Cuba, Missouri, where they will spend the night, according to the convoy’s website.
The U.S. convoy is the equivalent to Canada’s “Freedom Convoy,” peaceful protests to bring attention to vaccine mandates and restrictions amid the COVID pandemic.
Quinn Laston of Tulsa waited more than three hours for the convoy to arrive in Big Cabin.
Holding American flags and his 4-year-old son, Laston said he “just wanted my son to learn about freedom and liberty.”
Overpasses from Tulsa to Vinita were packed Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning supporters gathered at overpasses from Vinita to the Missouri state line showing their support with flags and signs.
Truckers reciprocated by blasting their horns, waving and smiling as they drove under each overpass.
“It was the most amazing show of support,” said Renee Diver of Grove.
Diver, her husband and their three daughters were traveling from the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show on Sunday afternoon when they met the convoy in Oklahoma City.
Although the Diver family was about 45 minutes behind the convoy, every single overpass was still filled with supporters waving flags, she said.
The crowds were big in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Diver said.
Diver choked back emotion as she described the supporters, not just on overpasses and along the highways: “Some were out in fields. It was such a patriotic moment,” she said.
Sarah Chamberlain and Dodie Carr, both of Vinita, organized dinner for the truckers.
“We have received donations from Oklahoma City, California and New Jersey,” Chamberlain said.
Craig County ranchers donated beef, and one 86-year-old grandmother was making homemade cookies and bread for members of the convoy.
Vinita churches provided worship services and offered up their buildings for people to shower.
The group says its grassroots effort has raised more than $1.5 million. The convoy is made up of “truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists,” according to the group’s website.
Its mission statement affirms love for "our freedoms" and the Constitution.
"This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates," the statement reads in part. "This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution.”