People to Watch: Steve Higgins brings his passion to Bob Dylan Center job

As Steve Higgins remembers it, he was 11 or 12 when his parents gave him a Rolling Stone Record Guide.

This was the early 1980s, an age of AC/DC, Prince, The Police and a rising little Irish band called U2, but an unfamiliar name caught Higgins’ eye.

“This guy Bob Dylan, every one of his records had five stars,” Higgins recalls.

Thus began a fascination that promises to reach new heights in 2022, when the Bob Dylan Center opens in Tulsa’s Arts District.

Higgins gave up a high-level career in corporate communications to devote the past four years to the center. Officially, his title is managing director of the American Song Archives, which encompasses both the Dylan and Woody Guthrie centers.

“My job is making sure we have the resources and the organization in place to operate both the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center,” he said.

Higgins might be called a quintessential Tulsan. He went to Nathan Hale High School and the University of Tulsa, and he had climbed well up the corporate ladder at Williams, a Tulsa institution unto itself.