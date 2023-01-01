People to Watch: Sarah Grounds hopes village of 'tiny homes' can provide community for the homeless

On a wooded parcel of land in far north Tulsa, Sarah Grounds plans to build a community for people who otherwise would have no place to live.

Grounds and the City Lights Foundation, a nonprofit she began in 2015, expect to break ground this summer on City Lights Village. Built on 23 acres donated by Catholic Charities, the village is expected to initially consist of 18 to 20 “tiny homes” of around 400 square feet, with 75 or more in the long-range plans.

The modular houses will each include a full bedroom, a full bathroom and a full living area, as well as private porches. Each will accommodate up to two people and rent for about $400 a month, Grounds said.

The project grew out of a 2013 volunteer stint handing out supplies under a downtown Tulsa overpass. Grounds was an intensive care nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center; her 8-year-old son, Ben, accompanied her.

From that, Grounds’ career evolved into working full time on behalf of the homeless. The once-a-week downtown sessions, called Night Light, have continued. And Ben is still around, too. On a recent afternoon, Ben — now a towering high school senior — was at City Lights helping schoolmates sort gifts for an upcoming client Christmas party.

“A lot of things lead to homelessness,” Grounds said. “Ultimately, there’s this cataclysmic loss of community. The safety net is gone; people falter.”

Grounds envisions City Lights Village as providing that community, materially and emotionally.

“It’s permanent housing where people can spend their whole life if they choose,” Grounds said. “They have to pay rent and they have to be a good neighbor. We really believe in community being able to restore people’s lives. Relationships are a huge part of that.”

