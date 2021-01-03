People to Watch: Ryan Walters looks to bring people together to develop best education system possible

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters may not get all interested parties on the same page in the coming year, but he hopes to at least get them in the same room.

“I would say there is a side (of the job) advising the governor on policy, … and then as a convenor, as a connector with all those different groups that all play such a vital role for our education system,” he said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated Walters for secretary of education in September as part of a Cabinet reorganization. It is the first time Stitt has had a Cabinet officer who is solely focused on education.

A McAlester native, Walters taught full time in the McAlester Public Schools for eight years and continues teaching Advanced Placement courses there and in Millwood Public Schools, even after becoming executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, an education initiative of the Oklahoma State Chamber.

He remains chief executive officer of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, a successor to Oklahoma Achieves.

Walters admits that all of this keeps him busy, but he says all those jobs have the same objective: bringing together parents, businesses and educators to develop the best education system possible.