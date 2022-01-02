People to Watch: Rev. Keith Mayes now leads Vernon AME with eye toward relevancy

The Rev. Keith R. Mayes Sr. has a keen sense of history. As a fifth-generation African Methodist Episcopal Church pastor, his family’s story over the past 150 years largely parallels that of the denomination, the first founded by African Americans.
A grandmother, Annie Louise Woodson, lived long enough to see both her grandfather and her grandson, decades apart, in the pulpit of the same church — Hopewell AME in Columbia, Tennessee.
And then, of course, there is the building and congregation he now leads — Vernon AME at 311 N. Greenwood Ave.
“Historic,” Mayes points out, is practically part of the church’s name.
But Mayes also recognizes the immediacy of the present and the importance of the future.
“We can’t just focus on the history,” said Mayes. “We have to have relevancy. Those churches that are not adaptable … will become relics.”
Mayes was summoned from halfway across the country, High Hills AME in Sumter, South Carolina, by the AME hierarchy after the departure of the Rev. Robert Turner earlier this year. Mayes arrived in October, bringing what he says will be a somewhat different leadership style.
“I did not come to emulate Dr. Turner,” Mayes said. “I applaud and appreciate what he was able to accomplish, and there are certain aspects I certainly want to keep alive and build on. But my approach will be somewhat different from his.”
Turner was known for launching a fundraising campaign to preserve and restore Vernon, as well as for his weekly protests at City Hall and his forceful involvement in many issues.
But under Turner, Vernon also became known for its social and community involvement, including a food program that has served 550,000 meals since the pandemic’s onslaught less than two years ago. Mayes wants that to continue.
“We still want to be at the … forefront of change and progression,” Mayes said. “The conscious awareness created through Dr. Turner’s protests … opened the door so that we can sit down now and reason together so that it won’t take protest and confrontation but more consultation.”
