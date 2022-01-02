People to Watch: Rev. Keith Mayes now leads Vernon AME with eye toward relevancy

“I did not come to emulate Dr. Turner,” Mayes said. “I applaud and appreciate what he was able to accomplish, and there are certain aspects I certainly want to keep alive and build on. But my approach will be somewhat different from his.”

Turner was known for launching a fundraising campaign to preserve and restore Vernon, as well as for his weekly protests at City Hall and his forceful involvement in many issues.

But under Turner, Vernon also became known for its social and community involvement, including a food program that has served 550,000 meals since the pandemic’s onslaught less than two years ago. Mayes wants that to continue.

“We still want to be at the … forefront of change and progression,” Mayes said. “The conscious awareness created through Dr. Turner’s protests … opened the door so that we can sit down now and reason together so that it won’t take protest and confrontation but more consultation.”

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.