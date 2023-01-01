People to Watch: Raymond Doswell hopes to connect Greenwood Rising to the broader American story

Deep down, says new Greenwood Rising Executive Director Raymond Doswell, he’s “a little old high school social studies teacher.”

Born and raised in East St. Louis, Doswell earned an undergraduate degree from Monmouth College in Illinois and was a classroom teacher for a while before entering graduate school. That led him to the Negro Baseball Leagues Hall of Fame in Kansas City — and now Greenwood Rising.

“I have an affinity for the story of Greenwood in this sense,” Doswell said. “I was born in St. Louis and grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois. East St. Louis also experienced a race massacre just a few years before the Tulsa incident. It was something that we learned about in school but not in any deep way that I can recall. In many ways, East St. Louis is still kind of recovering.”

Doswell spent more than 25 years at the Negro Leagues museum. There, he says, he learned to connect baseball to the broader American story. He hopes to do much the same at Greenwood Rising.

“Programing is one of the things I feel is my strong suit,” he said. “I’m more than capable of making this story connected to all kinds of programming ideas that will bring new audiences or bring continuing audiences.”

That means finding ways to make Greenwood Rising relevant to the community.

“One of the charges I will have is to find things to make our local audience want to come back,” Doswell said. “Programming that is engaging and will bring people back is among the things I’m really going to concentrate on.

“I envision the institution here as being the conscience of the community. We will address the history of what was here, the power of Black entrepreneurship, but also the stigma of racial violence. Those are themes we’ll make sure we program the institution towards to become a national and international resource in understanding those things.”

