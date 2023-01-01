People to Watch: Phillip Abode says tangible results will come if 'more folks choose north Tulsa'

Pastor Philip Abode discovered north Tulsa while playing football at the University of Tulsa 20 years ago. It reminded him, he says, of his childhood neighborhood in Stillwater.
He came back to it to begin Crossover Bible Church after graduating from TU and then Dallas Theological Seminary in 2006.
In the years since, the church has added a health clinic and late this year hopes to move into an 80,000-square-foot community center on 36th Street North that will also house Crossover Preparatory Academy, an all-male school for grades 6-12 that started with a youth football team when two of this year’s seniors were in elementary school.
A girls’ school started two years ago currently offers grades 6 and 7 and expects to add a grade a year through high school.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has held up Crossover Prep as a model for other schools, and an argument for using state money to pay for private education. Each of Crossover’s 116 students — 92 boys, 24 girls — is on full scholarship.
The boys’ school averages 15 students per class. Each student must maintain a 2.5 grade point grade average and agree to a code of conduct.
Middle schoolers are assigned their own “academic coach.” When some high schoolers struggled, a sister organization that develops neighborhood housing provided a place for them to live with a supervising faculty member.
“It takes resources, resources that public schools don’t always have,” said Abode.
Crossover Academy has gotten the attention of political leaders and philanthropic interests, but Abode says his focus, and that of his organization, is the entire far north Tulsa community. The ministry includes a medical clinic, buying and refurbishing vacant houses, and job training.
The Crossover faculty and staff are required to live in and be part of that community. Crossover graduates are encouraged to remain or return after college to be leaders of a new era.
“Our goal is to see more and more folks choose north Tulsa,” Abode said. “Rather than leave north Tulsa to go out to the suburbs or to leave the state, we want them to say, ‘No, I want to raise my family in north Tulsa.’ Then we’ll begin to see tangible results.”
Featured video:
