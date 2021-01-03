People to Watch: Lt. Jennifer Murphy is focused on showing police can do more for communities

Last year, about the time many American cities roiled with anger over law enforcement tactics, Lt. Jennifer Murphy was given the job of convincing some skeptical Tulsans that the police could be their friends.

As part of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin’s reorganization of the department, he put Murphy in charge of a new Community Engagement Unit. The unit mostly combined initiatives already operating independently but without much coordination or combined focus.

“We are wanting to have a more holistic approach to policing and a more collaborative effort working with the communities that are most in need,” said Murphy. “Neighborhoods where historically we haven’t had trust and building that trust.”

At full strength, the unit consists of eight Community Outreach and Resource Education — or CORE — officers, a four-person mental health unit, and a four-member bike and river patrol unit.

Much of Murphy’s time has been taken up by planning and organization for the new unit, and COVID-19 has affected implementation and personnel. By early 2021, though, she expects three or four neighborhoods to have been identified for additional services and interaction.