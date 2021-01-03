People to Watch: Lori Long's organization is trying to keep up with the increased demand for food during the pandemic

“One of the catch phrases we use is that we’re planning for the marathon and not a sprint,” Long said. “We had hoped the marathon would be rounding out by now. But it’s not. Quite honestly, we are facing projections that we will be dealing with food insecurity for at least another 12 to 18 months.”

Long began her career as a social services planner with the city of Tulsa, overseeing block grants that primarily addressed homelessness. Although she moved on to what is now the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and then the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, that early experience with the city was formative, Long said.

“To visit some of the homeless shelters or the basic needs organizations and to see the commitment of those individuals running those organizations and their passion and their commitment, that was very attractive to me, and it pulled on my heartstrings, to be honest,” she said. “I know that’s very cliché, but I knew that’s what I wanted for my life, as well.”

