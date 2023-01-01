 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People to Watch: Kim Teehee hopes experience, reputation help tribe secure delegate to Congress

Kim Teehee

Kim Teehee is the Cherokee Nation’s designee to become the delegate to Congress specified under the terms of the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Kim Teehee has been working both sides of the political aisle for 25 years. She hopes this year that experience, and her reputation, will persuade the U.S. House of Representatives to honor a 188-year-old commitment.

“I am known to work on a bipartisan basis,” Teehee said. “The way we’ve been most successful is when we’ve worked with champions on both sides of the aisle.”

Teehee is the Cherokee Nation’s designee to become the delegate to Congress specified under the terms of the 1835 Treaty of New Echota — the treaty that led to the forced march known as the Trail of Tears.

The position has never been filled, and only since 2019 have the Cherokees pressed the issue. They had hoped for a vote on the matter before the 117th Congress adjourned last month, but that didn’t happen.

Teehee said feedback from House members has “all been positive. … What we’ve gotten have been, and fairly so, questions that are complicated. We had to go back to the early republic and the Congress. The Federalist Papers. Go back to case law. And put our analysis on paper and share that with members.”

Teehee worked on President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration, then became the first lead staffer for the House Native American Caucus.

That led to a stint as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

“I worked with all of the federal agencies, also with Congress, and all of my my colleagues across the federal family to develop and implement policy,” she said.

The Cherokee Nation’s efforts and Teehee’s designation as delegate are not without critics.

Although the House has several nonvoting delegates, all represent geographical areas. A Cherokee delegate would represent a group, which some find problematic.

Other native groups, including the Keetoowah and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Choctaw Nation, are also claiming rights to delegates. Within the tribe, the delegate could become an issue in this year’s elections.

Seating a Cherokee delegate,” Teehee said, “says that the United States keeps its word. It keeps the promises made through a treaty.

“Probably more importantly,” she added, “it would give some small measure of justice to those people who lost their lives during the forced march.”

Stories by Randy Krehbiel, Andrea Eger, Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Kevin Canfield and Barbara Hoberock.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

