People to Watch: Kevin Harper believes 'food is medicine,' works to improve access

Not surprisingly, Food on the Move keeps Executive Director Kevin Harper, well, on the move.
Between the monthly community events with area partners, providing three meals a day to new Tulsans from Afghanistan, teaching school children about agriculture and nutrition, community gardens, the Girl Scouts’ program for children of incarcerated parents, and building a new facility in north Tulsa, Harper’s plate is full — so to speak.
On this particular day, Harper is at Monroe Demonstration Academy, where Food on the Move is helping middle-schoolers learn about gardening, aquaponics, nutrition and cooking — and the science that goes into them.
“I’m a pretty simple person,” said Harper. “I love people. I feel like every person has a story and every story is important. If we’re giving out food or whatever it is, it’s that we’re giving something to a family. We’re giving something to a person, and every person matters.”
Food on the Move was started in 2014 by Tulsa musician and entrepreneur Taylor Hanson. It is financially supported to a large degree by Hanson and Bama Cos. CEO Paula Marshall, but it also relies on dozens of partners, including Oklahoma State University Extension, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Tulsa Community College.
Food on the Move is, obviously, about food, but Harper said it is also about self-reliance, education and connecting. Its events include vaccinations, health screenings, job-training and more.
“Food is the great equalizer,” he said. “It brings people together. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from or what you’ve done, you can sit down and share food with someone, and something transformational happens.
“Everybody should have the ability to eat healthy,” he said. “I believe food is medicine. When you eat right on the front end, it goes a long way to your well-being.”
