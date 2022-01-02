People to Watch: Kevin Harper believes 'food is medicine,' works to improve access

Not surprisingly, Food on the Move keeps Executive Director Kevin Harper, well, on the move.

Between the monthly community events with area partners, providing three meals a day to new Tulsans from Afghanistan, teaching school children about agriculture and nutrition, community gardens, the Girl Scouts’ program for children of incarcerated parents, and building a new facility in north Tulsa, Harper’s plate is full — so to speak.

On this particular day, Harper is at Monroe Demonstration Academy, where Food on the Move is helping middle-schoolers learn about gardening, aquaponics, nutrition and cooking — and the science that goes into them.

“I’m a pretty simple person,” said Harper. “I love people. I feel like every person has a story and every story is important. If we’re giving out food or whatever it is, it’s that we’re giving something to a family. We’re giving something to a person, and every person matters.”