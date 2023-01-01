People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold

Kaitlin Butts could always write the heck out of a song and sing it, too. This past year, though, a lot more people noticed.

The 2011 Union High School alum’s album “What Else Can She Do” and single of the same title earned enthusiastic reviews from Rolling Stone and Billboard, among others, with the single making Rolling Stone’s top songs of 2022.

And, in November, Butts made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

“I never thought I’d be asked to play the Grand Ole Opry,” Butts said. “I felt really privileged to stand in that circle where a lot of my heroes have stood.

“It was the Grand Ole Opry stage, so it obviously wasn’t like any other stage,” she said. “The curtain came up, and it was pretty unexplainable.”

Reviewers seem to most compare Butts’ voice and style to Kacey Musgraves’, but they concede she’s in a category by herself.

That suits Butts, who says: “Each song kind of fits into its own category. I listen to a lot of everything, but when I write, it usually comes out country.”

Rolling Stone described “What Else Can She Do,” about a woman whose “small town pretty didn’t didn’t play in the city too well,” a “perfect shot of Red Dirt naturalism.”

Butts said her music is usually classified as Americana because that’s where the music industry puts “anything that doesn’t fit into the mainstream country mold.”

“My influences are all over the place, but together they make me, me,” she said.

Butts will be with Morgan Wade on a tour that includes an April 6 stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the previous home of the Grand Ole Opry. The closest stop to Tulsa is April 1 in Dallas.

Butts will also appear on the final day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, in a lineup that includes Chris Stapleton, Brooks and Dunn, and the Turnpike Troubadours.

