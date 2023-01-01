People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold

Kaitlin Butts could always write the heck out of a song and sing it, too. This past year, though, a lot more people noticed.
The 2011 Union High School alum’s album “What Else Can She Do” and single of the same title earned enthusiastic reviews from Rolling Stone and Billboard, among others, with the single making Rolling Stone’s top songs of 2022.
And, in November, Butts made her Grand Ole Opry debut.
“I never thought I’d be asked to play the Grand Ole Opry,” Butts said. “I felt really privileged to stand in that circle where a lot of my heroes have stood.
“It was the Grand Ole Opry stage, so it obviously wasn’t like any other stage,” she said. “The curtain came up, and it was pretty unexplainable.”
Reviewers seem to most compare Butts’ voice and style to Kacey Musgraves’, but they concede she’s in a category by herself.
That suits Butts, who says: “Each song kind of fits into its own category. I listen to a lot of everything, but when I write, it usually comes out country.”
Rolling Stone described “What Else Can She Do,” about a woman whose “small town pretty didn’t didn’t play in the city too well,” a “perfect shot of Red Dirt naturalism.”
Butts said her music is usually classified as Americana because that’s where the music industry puts “anything that doesn’t fit into the mainstream country mold.”
“My influences are all over the place, but together they make me, me,” she said.
Butts will be with Morgan Wade on a tour that includes an April 6 stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the previous home of the Grand Ole Opry. The closest stop to Tulsa is April 1 in Dallas.
Butts will also appear on the final day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, in a lineup that includes Chris Stapleton, Brooks and Dunn, and the Turnpike Troubadours.
Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.
Gallery: Tulsa World's People to Watch 2023
People to Watch: Phillip Abode says tangible results will come if 'more folks choose north Tulsa'
Pastor Philip Abode discovered north Tulsa while playing football at the University of Tulsa 20 years ago. It reminded him, he says, of his childhood neighborhood in Stillwater. He came back to it to begin Crossover Bible Church after graduating from TU and then Dallas Theological Seminary in 2006. In the years since, the church has added a health clinic and late this year hopes to move into an 80,000-square-foot community center on 36th Street North that will also house Crossover Preparatory Academy.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Mackenzie Ryan
People to Watch: Cassia Carr focuses on making city a premier employer
Average Tulsans may not know the name Cassia Carr, but they should. As deputy mayor since August 2021, Carr is essentially the city’s second in command. Carr is in charge when Mayor G.T. Bynum is out of town or otherwise indisposed. She also has a portfolio of responsibilities that includes business development, housing policy, the search for burials from the 1921 Race Massacre, negotiating with with the police and fire unions, and “anything else the mayor asks me to do.” In essence, the job entails keeping the city running as smoothly as possible and, as she puts it, “manage the budget and make sure we make good decisions with your tax dollars.”
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers
Amairani Perez Chamu has big dreams, even for a Dreamer. At 25, she has already been one of the 10 top seniors in her Oklahoma State University graduating class, received the city’s Pinnacle Award for leadership, become coordinator of the Tulsa City-County Library’s Hispanic Resource Center, and emerged as a new Latinix voice in Tulsa, the state and the nation. Perez Chamu came with her family to Tulsa from Acapulco, Mexico, at age 5. She is one of 1.9 million “Dreamers” — U.S. residents brought to this country as children without documentation — and one of about 640,000 covered by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Raymond Doswell hopes to connect Greenwood Rising to the broader American story
Deep down, says new Greenwood Rising Executive Director Raymond Doswell, he’s “a little old high school social studies teacher.” “I have an affinity for the story of Greenwood in this sense,” Doswell said. “I was born in St. Louis and grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois. East St. Louis also experienced a race massacre just a few years before the Tulsa incident. It was something that we learned about in school but not in any deep way that I can recall." Doswell spent more than 25 years working at the Negro Baseball Leagues Hall of Fame in Kansas City. There, he says, he learned to connect baseball to the broader American story. He hopes to do much the same at Greenwood Rising.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Jeff Edwards knows importance of building good partnerships
Jeff Edwards became the Tulsa River Parks Authority's third director in the trust’s nearly 50 years of existence last fall, following the retirement of Matt Meyer. “I’ve always been kind of a sports-oriented person,” he said. “Pretty competitive. So I think that goes well with a parks and recreation background. … I’ve always been drawn to activity. I played football, basketball and baseball through high school. … I just always gravitated to being outdoors because I was brought up that way.”
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Sarah Grounds hopes village of 'tiny homes' can provide community for the homeless
On a wooded parcel of land in far north Tulsa, Sarah Grounds plans to build a community for people who otherwise would have no place to live. Grounds and the City Lights Foundation, a nonprofit she began in 2015, expect to break ground this summer on City Lights Village. Built on 23 acres donated by Catholic Charities, the village is expected to initially consist of 18 to 20 “tiny homes” of around 400 square feet, with 75 or more in the long-range plans.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals
As chief of strategic partnerships for Tulsa Innovation Labs, Jennifer Hankins is responsible for keeping a collection of private companies, government offices and agencies, higher education institutions and nonprofits on the same path, headed in the same direction, as they try to transform the region’s economy. The most ambitious of these projects is the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster, a detailed initiative to create an unmanned aerial research and development hub employing 30,000 people.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Dr. Chris McNeil takes pride in being approachable
Dr. Christopher McNeil wants to be thought of as someone to whom people can turn. It’s one of the reasons he’s a doctor, one of the reasons he’s on the Union Public Schools board of education and one of the reasons he tries to be so visible through the Black Men in White Coats program. A graduate of Oklahoma State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, McNeil is juggling his second year of residency, a young family with three children under 6, and a school board position, all while undertaking a master’s degree in public health.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
People to Watch: Kim Teehee hopes experience, reputation help tribe secure delegate to Congress
Kim Teehee has been working both sides of the political aisle for 25 years. She hopes this year that experience, and her reputation, will persuade the U.S. House of Representatives to honor a 188-year-old commitment. “I am known to work on a bipartisan basis,” Teehee said. “The way we’ve been most successful is when we’ve worked with champions on both sides of the aisle.” Teehee is the Cherokee Nation’s designee to become the delegate to Congress specified under the terms of the 1835 Treaty of New Echota — the treaty that led to the forced march known as the Trail of Tears.
Click here to read the rest of the story.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
