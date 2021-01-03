People to Watch: Joe Deere is showing how the Cherokee Nation can help Tulsans

Cherokee Tribal Councilor Joe Deere says his job calls for a lot of hats.

The one Tulsans are most likely to see him wearing is for community involvement.

Whether that’s organizing a food distribution at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, volunteering for the Special Olympics or figuring out how to improve access to tribal services, Deere has committed himself to helping people get through the COVID-19 pandemic and to raising the Cherokee Nation’s profile in Tulsa.

And he’s been able to draw on decades of community involvement to make those things happen.

“The problem I saw was that there wasn’t a lot of the Cherokee Nation in Tulsa,” said Deere, a Tulsa native whose council district includes Tulsa County north of Admiral Boulevard and southwestern Rogers County, including Catoosa.

“In the (Cherokee) community, everybody thought you had to go to Tahlequah to get the resources,” he said.