 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals

  • 0
PTW Hankins

As chief of strategic partnerships for Tulsa Innovation Labs, Jennifer Hankins is responsible for keeping a collection of private companies, government offices and agencies, higher education institutions and nonprofits on the same path, headed in the same direction, as they try to transform the region’s economy.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Jennifer Hankins’ job title is chief of strategic partnerships for Tulsa Innovation Labs.

Her job description could be high-tech cat wrangler.

Hankins is responsible for keeping a collection of private companies, government offices and agencies, higher education institutions and nonprofits on the same path, headed in the same direction, as they try to transform the region’s economy.

“I work daily with corporations, with our universities: ‘Hey, what are you guys working on? We were thinking of this interesting problem, how do we tackle it together?’” she said.

The most ambitious of these projects is the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster, a detailed initiative to create an unmanned aerial research and development hub employing 30,000 people.

“My role in particular is basically … making sure Tulsa is delivering on our ambitious goals,” Hankins said. “That goal is super ambitious but it is not unrealistic.”

People are also reading…

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The project is partially funded by a $39 million federal grant with a four-year performance period. Elements include a 114-nautical mile flight corridor based at Osage Skyway 36 in north Tulsa; a research center at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa; workforce training programs; and a dramatic expansion of industrial park facilities with access to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

Hankins said the schedule demands results.

“Tulsa was one of the only awardees in this industry, so it’s truly validating,” she said. “Tulsa has unreplactable assets that we’re now going to be able to bring online in four years. The rest of the country, the rest of the world is still setting on that 10-year horizon.

“This grant opportunity doesn’t really afford you the flexibility not to deliver.”

Featured video:

Stories by Tim Stanley, Kevin Canfield and Kelsy Schlotthauer.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert