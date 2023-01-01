People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals

Jennifer Hankins’ job title is chief of strategic partnerships for Tulsa Innovation Labs.

Her job description could be high-tech cat wrangler.

Hankins is responsible for keeping a collection of private companies, government offices and agencies, higher education institutions and nonprofits on the same path, headed in the same direction, as they try to transform the region’s economy.

“I work daily with corporations, with our universities: ‘Hey, what are you guys working on? We were thinking of this interesting problem, how do we tackle it together?’” she said.

The most ambitious of these projects is the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster, a detailed initiative to create an unmanned aerial research and development hub employing 30,000 people.

“My role in particular is basically … making sure Tulsa is delivering on our ambitious goals,” Hankins said. “That goal is super ambitious but it is not unrealistic.”

The project is partially funded by a $39 million federal grant with a four-year performance period. Elements include a 114-nautical mile flight corridor based at Osage Skyway 36 in north Tulsa; a research center at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa; workforce training programs; and a dramatic expansion of industrial park facilities with access to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

Hankins said the schedule demands results.

“Tulsa was one of the only awardees in this industry, so it’s truly validating,” she said. “Tulsa has unreplactable assets that we’re now going to be able to bring online in four years. The rest of the country, the rest of the world is still setting on that 10-year horizon.

“This grant opportunity doesn’t really afford you the flexibility not to deliver.”

