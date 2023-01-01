People to Watch: Jeff Edwards knows importance of building good partnerships

Jeff Edwards didn’t really plan on a career in the outdoors, but looking back it seems like a natural fit.

“I’ve always been kind of a sports-oriented person,” said Tulsa’s new River Parks Authority director. “Pretty competitive. So I think that goes well with a parks and recreation background. … I’ve always been drawn to activity. I played football, basketball and baseball through high school. … I just always gravitated to being outdoors because I was brought up that way.”

Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Oklahoma but worked at the campus rec center while in school and was offered a staff job upon graduation.

In 2005, his wife snagged a job in Tulsa, and Edwards was hired onto the Parks and Recreation Department of his hometown, Sand Springs. Edwards spent 17 years there, rising to director five years ago as the city’s parks underwent major changes.

Edwards became the River Parks Authority’s third director in the trust’s nearly 50 years of existence last fall, following the retirement of Matt Meyer.

“I was honest with the search committee,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t searching for a job. I was happy where I was. We’d made great, great strides in Sand Springs. We had built this teamwork atmosphere of ‘We’re going to figure out what needs to be done and we’re going to go do it.’”

At River Parks, he will have plenty to do. A $10 million to $15 million renovation of Turkey Mountain’s many trails is underway, and Edwards said completing the project will be his first priority.

His time at Sand Springs, Edwards said, taught him the importance “of building good partnerships, not only with donors but with city leaders, county leaders. … Be honest. Be open. You do what you say you’re going to do, you deliver, and you do it in a timely manner.”

