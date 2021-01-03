People to Watch in 2021

Each new year the Tulsa World highlights 10 individuals whose work we think could emerge in the public consciousness during the months ahead.

In the past we’ve featured an eclectic mix of rising entertainers, sports figures, philanthropists, business leaders, public servants and community leaders. This year we’ve focused primarily on people particularly positioned to play important roles in the city’s and state’s efforts to deal with and emerge from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and from the general stress of 2020.

Our 2021 list includes a businessman, a law officer, a faith leader, a city official, a doctor, an educator, nonprofit CEOs, a tribal leader and the chairman of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Committee, which is overseeing what is likely to be Tulsa’s most publicized event in the coming year.

