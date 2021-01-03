People to Watch: Dr. David Kendrick is focused on getting your medical information in the right place

A high school job entering genome sequencing data introduced Dr. David Kendrick to medical science, so it’s perhaps not surprising that his career revolves around information systems.

To be sure, there is an M.D. after his name, with specialties in pediatrics and internal medicine. But at the top of a long list of job titles are chairman of the Department of Informatics at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Tulsa and chief executive officer of MyHealth Access Network.

That’s a mouthful that may not mean much to the average Tulsans — at least not until they wind up in the back of an ambulance or in a hospital emergency room.

Informatics is the scientific use of data, information and knowledge to improve human health and the delivery of health care services.

MyHealth is a statewide informatics network, based in Tulsa, of medical providers and insurers.

In other words, Kendrick and his team make sure every Oklahomans’ medical records are instantly available to health care providers treating them.

That’s especially important during a pandemic, and it could be just as important going forward.