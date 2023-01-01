People to Watch: Dr. Chris McNeil takes pride in being approachable

Dr. Christopher McNeil wants to be thought of as someone to whom people can turn. It’s one of the reasons he’s a doctor, one of the reasons he’s on the Union Public Schools board of education and one of the reasons he tries to be so visible through the Black Men in White Coats program.
A graduate of Oklahoma State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, McNeil is juggling his second year of residency, a young family with three children under 6, and a school board position, all while undertaking a master’s degree in public health.
But he seems to think all of that worthwhile if it inspires young people to stretch their expectations.
“It’s important for kids to know it’s not just about being an NFL player or a rapper or an entertainer,” said McNeil, a former collegiate wrestler. “You have the power to heal people.”
McNeil found that inspiration close to home — his own father, Leonard, a physician’s assistant in the U.S. Army.
Still, he encountered few Black men on his often difficult journey into medicine. It’s why he agreed, albeit with some trepidation, to form Oklahoma’s first chapter of Black Men in White Coats.
“I thought, ‘I’m just a medical student. You guys are the bigwigs,’” he said “But when there’s a problem, and you have the wherewithal to fix it, then stepping up to the challenge is just a matter of courage.”
He took a similar approach to the Union school board, to which he was appointed in January 2021 and elected to a full term in 2022.
“You would see a lot of diversity (at athletic events) that was representative of the district. But you go to PTA meetings or board meetings or things where decisions were being made, and the representation was abysmal,” McNeil said.
“I wanted to be the connection between the community and the school. And the parents and the school.”
Parents began calling him, McNeil said, even though he didn’t represent them on the board.
“They’re from all over the place. And what people have told me, they’re calling me because I’m approachable. … And I take pride in that.”
