People to Watch: Challenges of 2020 have strengthened Aliye Shimi's faith

The past year has been a test of faith for many Tulsans — but it has also been a revelation, says Aliye Shimi.
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly interfered with the personal contact that is so much a part of religious communities. In the midst of illness and death, job loss and insecurity, the comfort of fellowship has been at arm’s length — or farther.
But Shimi, executive director of the interfaith Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, gave a long “however” after listing some of the ways faith communities have been affected.
“On the flip side of this,” she said, “we have had many people turning to their faith traditions and faith communities at a time like this. We see it any time there’s a disaster — everybody kind of turns to faith.
“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in congregations and their memberships during this time. Where you would have thought we’d have a drop off, it’s been an increase, even in giving. I’ve heard from many faith leaders, from rabbis and priests and ministers, that they’ve actually had an increase in giving during this time.”
Shimi, a Tulsa-born Muslim, said 2020’s trials and tribulations have highlighted common threads among the various religions, foremost being what’s generally known as the Golden Rule — Do unto others as you would have them do to you.
“Another piece of this puzzle has been how our faith communities have shifted and worked, particularly for those who are going through eviction right now,” Shimi said. “Different faith communities have gone together to raise money to keep people from being evicted or to help people with their medical bills.”
Shimi herself has not escaped the year’s trials. Her father is in hospice care; her daughter recently underwent heart surgery; and Shimi herself was diagnosed with cancer.
“I would say for me (the year) has strengthened my faith,” she said. “Especially my faith in humanity. Especially when we’re facing these divisive times. We’re supposed to be so divided in our country, in our world, and I think it’s been more unifying than anything.”
