People to Watch: Cassia Carr focuses on making city a premier employer

Average Tulsans may not know the name Cassia Carr, but they should. As deputy mayor since August 2021, Carr is essentially the city’s second in command.

Carr is in charge when Mayor G.T. Bynum is out of town or otherwise indisposed. She also has a portfolio of responsibilities that includes business development, housing policy, the search for burials from the 1921 Race Massacre, negotiating with with the police and fire unions, and “anything else the mayor asks me to do.”

In essence, the job entails keeping the city running as smoothly as possible and, as she puts it, “manage the budget and make sure we make good decisions with your tax dollars.”

As part of that, Carr utilizes “work-withs,” which are like police ride-alongs except with public works crews.

“Work-withs with the guys who work on our sewers. Work-withs the guys who go and check all of our water. … I talked to them, ask them ‘What do you need? What makes you stay?’ … Really focusing on making the city of Tulsa a premier employer,” she said.

Things are going well, Carr said, when nobody notices city workers.

“I call our employees the ‘silent army,’” she said.

Carr grew up in Tulsa and Berryhill, attended Tulsa Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa. Her husband, Joel Carr, is TCC’s director of construction, and they have two daughters: Georgia, 9, and Charlotte, 6.

In law school, Carr became friends with Bynum’s wife, Susan. That connection led to Bynum asking her to be deputy mayor.

At the time, Carr was overseeing supply chain contracts for Williams, but had been volunteering with the city since her days as an undergraduate, when she was an intern for then-Mayor Kathy Taylor.

“I didn’t even think twice,” she said. “When he asked me, I started crying.”

