People to Watch: Becky Gligo will try to protect Tulsans from homelessness

“Housing policy director” probably does not rank with firefighter, police officer or professional ball player among the occupations children dream of.

But it is one Becky Gligo has grown passionately into.

“I love this job,” said Gligo, housing policy director for the city of Tulsa and soon to be full-time director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions. “I’m a full-blown housing nerd.”

That’s good, because COVID-19 is turning what was already a problem in Tulsa into a potential crisis. In moving from the city to the lead agency for the area nonprofits fighting homelessness, Gligo will be right in the middle of the fray.

With a federal eviction moratorium having expired at the end of the year and landlords feeling the strain of lost revenue, Gligo and others fear a wave of homelessness in 2021.

“What keeps me up at night are evictions,” Gligo (pronounced GLEE-go) said late last year. “I’m concerned that if our eviction court continues to operate at the speed they do, come January we’re going to have unprecedented numbers of folks that are displaced.”