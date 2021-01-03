People to Watch: Amy Brown leads administration's efforts to keep the search for Race Massacre dead moving forward

As Tulsa’s deputy mayor and, since November, its chief administrative officer, Amy Brown does a lot of “nonglamorous, behind-the-curtain work,” as she puts it.

But she’s also the administration’s point person on at least one very public project expected to attract national and even international attention in 2021 — the search for unmarked graves of people killed in Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.

Slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the search nevertheless produced tangible results in October when 12 sets of remains, at least 10 of which are believed to be massacre dead, were uncovered in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Investigators expect to return in the spring to exhume the remains and more thoroughly survey the site. And they’ll be doing it as the May 31-June 1 centennial of the massacre approaches.

Brown’s job is to make sure the researchers have what they need, from backhoes to drinking water, and to keep the initiative moving forward.

It also means making sure the research team has the legal authority, when it returns in a few months, to exhume human remains under conditions not anticipated by state law.