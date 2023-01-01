People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers

Amairani Perez Chamu has big dreams, even for a Dreamer.

At 25, she has already been one of the 10 top seniors in her Oklahoma State University graduating class, received the city’s Pinnacle Award for leadership, become coordinator of the Tulsa City-County Library’s Hispanic Resource Center, and emerged as a new Latinix voice in Tulsa, the state and the nation.

She’s also managed to work on a major motion picture — “Minari” — and have a poem commissioned by Gilcrease Museum.

The to-do list includes completing a master’s degree, publishing a memoir, extending herself as an artist, and maybe — just maybe — becoming a U.S. citizen.

Perez Chamu came with her family to Tulsa from Acapulco, Mexico, at age 5. She is one of 1.9 million “Dreamers” — U.S. residents brought to this country as children without documentation — and one of about 640,000 covered by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

DACA recipients are allowed to stay in the United States, but with their futures uncertain.

“I know DACA recipients who work at ONEOK, who are accountants and attorneys,” said Perez Chamu. “We’re like everybody else, it’s just that our status looks a lot different.

“We’ve been able to excel because that’s sort of what we had to do,” she said. “If you want something, you have to work twice as hard for it.”

Perez Chamu said she has applied for U.S. citizenship on the basis of her marriage to a U.S. citizen, but that is not as automatic as many imagine. Perez Chamu said the process is likely to take several years.

And, in any event, she is only one person.

“When it comes to immigration, a lot of what we see are numbers,” said Perez Chamu. “But just remember, these are also people. I want to bring more awareness to that; we’re embedded so closely in society.

“It is an incredibly fulfilling journey, but it is an incredibly hard one.”

Featured video:

Gallery: Tulsa World's People to Watch 2023 People to Watch: Phillip Abode says tangible results will come if 'more folks choose north Tulsa' People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold People to Watch: Cassia Carr focuses on making city a premier employer People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers People to Watch: Raymond Doswell hopes to connect Greenwood Rising to the broader American story People to Watch: Jeff Edwards knows importance of building good partnerships People to Watch: Sarah Grounds hopes village of 'tiny homes' can provide community for the homeless People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals People to Watch: Dr. Chris McNeil takes pride in being approachable People to Watch: Kim Teehee hopes experience, reputation help tribe secure delegate to Congress Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now