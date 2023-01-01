People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers

Amairani Perez Chamu, who was one of the 10 top seniors in her Oklahoma State University graduating class and received the city’s Pinnacle Award for leadership, is coordinator of the Tulsa City-County Library’s Hispanic Resource Center.
Amairani Perez Chamu has big dreams, even for a Dreamer.
At 25, she has already been one of the 10 top seniors in her Oklahoma State University graduating class, received the city’s Pinnacle Award for leadership, become coordinator of the Tulsa City-County Library’s Hispanic Resource Center, and emerged as a new Latinix voice in Tulsa, the state and the nation.
She’s also managed to work on a major motion picture — “Minari” — and have a poem commissioned by Gilcrease Museum.
The to-do list includes completing a master’s degree, publishing a memoir, extending herself as an artist, and maybe — just maybe — becoming a U.S. citizen.
Perez Chamu came with her family to Tulsa from Acapulco, Mexico, at age 5. She is one of 1.9 million “Dreamers” — U.S. residents brought to this country as children without documentation — and one of about 640,000 covered by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
Perez Chamu said she has applied for U.S. citizenship on the basis of her marriage to a U.S. citizen, but that is not as automatic as many imagine. Perez Chamu said the process is likely to take several years.
And, in any event, she is only one person.
“When it comes to immigration, a lot of what we see are numbers,” said Perez Chamu. “But just remember, these are also people. I want to bring more awareness to that; we’re embedded so closely in society.
“It is an incredibly fulfilling journey, but it is an incredibly hard one.”
