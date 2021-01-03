People to Watch: After years of success, Mike Bausch is sharing his secrets

Mike Bausch knows the pain most Tulsa restaurants, and just about all small businesses, have suffered this year.

Bausch and his brother Jim own a group of Tulsa restaurants that includes Andolini’s Pizza, STG Gelaterias and Prossimo Italian Ristorante. Between the economic downturn and the isolation measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Bausch enterprises have taken some lumps, says Mike.

But they’ve also found ways to survive and even improve.

“When you can handle what should be your operational worst and you learn some way to thrive from it, it makes you stronger,” Bausch said.

Bausch added some of what he learned during the early stages of the pandemic to his experience from 16 years in the pizzeria business in the Tulsa area to produce a book published earlier this year.

“Unsliced: How to Stay Whole in the Pizzeria Industry“ is not a cookbook, Bausch is quick to say. Nor is it a history of Andolini’s. It’s a serious book about the restaurant business — and, to some extent, all small business.