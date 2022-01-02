People to Watch: Adria Berry finds support at helm of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

Many have remarked upon the appointment of a new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority director who was paid to effectively lobby against the state question that made the legal cannabis program possible. Adria Berry noted it herself in an interview with the Tulsa World upon being named among its 2022 People to Watch.
But the University of Tulsa Law School alumna said the opportunity, through her policy work at the Oklahoma State Chamber, helped launch some relationships with cannabis advocates that she values in her new role three years later.
Berry said those individuals, when she was named OMMA’s fourth director in three years, “came out of the woodwork” to support her.
“They kind of had my back and advocated in the community for me,” she said.
At the time, she was ready to leave the public sector behind after the pandemic left “everyone burned out in one way or another,” but then Gov. Kevin Stitt called in need of someone to helm OMMA.
“It was only the state government job I would have considered going back to (the public sector) for,” she said. “I saw an opportunity to actually make a difference and jumped in feet first.”
She noted the challenges that faced the three directors who preceded her, likening the situation to a fast-moving ship heading toward danger on its maiden voyage.
“That’s what got the governor’s attention; he said, ‘We don’t want to hit the iceberg,’” Berry said.
In addition to ensuring a safe and effective number of inspectors for licensed marijuana operations, Berry has developed an executive team to make OMMA a sustainable agency.
“When I came in, they were going out and doing inspections but never really following up,” she noted. “OMMA has not always done the right thing and made a lot of mistakes. … Moving forward it’s all about making sure we’re actually doing our job.”
Featured video: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority update Oct. 1