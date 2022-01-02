People to Watch: Adria Berry finds support at helm of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

Many have remarked upon the appointment of a new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority director who was paid to effectively lobby against the state question that made the legal cannabis program possible. Adria Berry noted it herself in an interview with the Tulsa World upon being named among its 2022 People to Watch.

But the University of Tulsa Law School alumna said the opportunity, through her policy work at the Oklahoma State Chamber, helped launch some relationships with cannabis advocates that she values in her new role three years later.

Berry said those individuals, when she was named OMMA’s fourth director in three years, “came out of the woodwork” to support her.

“They kind of had my back and advocated in the community for me,” she said.

At the time, she was ready to leave the public sector behind after the pandemic left “everyone burned out in one way or another,” but then Gov. Kevin Stitt called in need of someone to helm OMMA.

“It was only the state government job I would have considered going back to (the public sector) for,” she said. “I saw an opportunity to actually make a difference and jumped in feet first.”