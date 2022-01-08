'People are starting to get back up on their feet': Eviction trend seems promising for Tulsa

After an initial surge in the weeks after a federal moratorium ended, eviction cases seem to be trending downward in Tulsa, where more than 6,700 families have received rental assistance in the past year, local officials said.
Fewer people are seeking rental assistance, as well, suggesting that Tulsa families are recovering from the long financial impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns, officials said.
“We want people to be independent on their own and able to pay their bills,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which administers the city’s federally funded rental-assistance program. “The funding was initially intended to be temporary, short term.”
Tulsa, like most cities across the country, saw a surge in the number of evictions filed in August and September as a federal moratorium ended, lifting restrictions on a landlord’s ability to take a renter to court during the pandemic. But it wasn’t the “tidal wave” that some officials had feared.
The number of local eviction cases grew about 11% from July to September, and peaked in November with 920 evictions filed in Tulsa, according to data from Open Justice Oklahoma.
Applications for rental assistance peaked in September, Jaynes said.
“We’ve seen a pretty steady decline since then,” he said. “I think that the trends may reflect some improvements in the economy and the fact that people are starting to get back up on their feet.”
Before the pandemic, Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the country, according to national studies. But the city’s post-moratorium wave wasn’t as big as the rest of the country’s, according to the latest data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
Evictions jumped on average 38% between August and October in the 31 cities and six states where the Eviction Lab collects data.
The relatively good numbers in Tulsa could reflect the city’s aggressive efforts to distribute rental-assistance payments, Jaynes said
Tulsa’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, has distributed more than $30.5 million since it began in March 2021, he said. That represents 100 times more money than Restore Hope distributed in rental assistance in fiscal 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.
“We've been honored to help so many people,” Jaynes said. “We get notes every day to thank us and to tell us about the lives that have been changed. It certainly makes it all worthwhile.”