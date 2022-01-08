'People are starting to get back up on their feet': Eviction trend seems promising for Tulsa

“We’ve seen a pretty steady decline since then,” he said. “I think that the trends may reflect some improvements in the economy and the fact that people are starting to get back up on their feet.”

Before the pandemic, Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the country, according to national studies. But the city’s post-moratorium wave wasn’t as big as the rest of the country’s, according to the latest data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

Evictions jumped on average 38% between August and October in the 31 cities and six states where the Eviction Lab collects data.

The relatively good numbers in Tulsa could reflect the city’s aggressive efforts to distribute rental-assistance payments, Jaynes said

Tulsa’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, has distributed more than $30.5 million since it began in March 2021, he said. That represents 100 times more money than Restore Hope distributed in rental assistance in fiscal 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.