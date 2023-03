Peggy Helmerich (center), surrounded by friends at a celebration of her 95th birthday at the Helmerich Library on Thursday, used the party as an opportunity to announce the winner of the 2023 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award. Amor Towles, the best-selling author of books including "The Lincoln Highway," "A Gentleman in Moscow" and "Rules of Civility," will receive the prestigious honor on Dec. 1 and will give a free public presentation on Nov. 30 at Tulsa's Central Library. The award is given by the Tulsa City-County Library and the Tulsa Library Trust.