Pediatric COVID-19 case numbers rising

Although the numbers don't mirror the midwinter spike, Oklahoma doctors are noticing climbing COVID-19 case counts among one specific age group lately.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom on Tuesday, physicians with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition noted that even with reduced reporting, thanks to readily available at-home testing, they are seeing an increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases across the state coinciding with the start of school.

“Over the last week or so, the school-age children have really started to show up as their own rise (in the case data),” said Dr. David Kendrick with the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine.

“That’s even taking into account the test kits that are often at home and that school-age kids tend to be vaccinated — or at least a good chunk of them are. It also takes into account that they tend to have more mild symptoms.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health noted that 1,901 pediatric cases were reported across Oklahoma the week of Aug. 14-20, a one-week increase of almost 600 cases. Over the last 90 days, there have been 66 pediatric hospitalizations.

Nationwide, 86,615 pediatric COVID-19 cases had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the week ending Friday, a 9% increase in the span of one week.

By comparison, more than 50,000 pediatric cases were reported across Oklahoma during the month of January.

“When we talk about a case today, we’re talking about someone who’s got more severe symptoms than a case a year ago on average … because we don’t know about them unless they go to a clinical setting to get a test,” Kendrick said.

At least one eastern Oklahoma health care system is seeing that increase in real time.

The country’s largest tribally operated health care system, Cherokee Nation Health Services, sees more than 100,000 people across 11 facilities throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation’s public health department reported 171 pediatric COVID-19 cases for the week ending Saturday, nearly triple the number of pediatric cases recorded just two weeks previously. Those 171 cases accounted for 31.5% of all COVID-19 cases seen at Cherokee Nation Health Services that week, up from 19.7% on Aug. 13.

In an email, a Cherokee Nation spokeswoman said Cherokee Nation Health Services and the public health department were attributing the sharp increase in cases to the start of school.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, an estimated 46% of Oklahoma children ages 12-17 have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and an another 10% have received a single dose. Among children ages 5-11, 17% of children have received both doses and an additional 5% have received a single dose.

With children younger than age 5 not cleared for vaccination until June, only data for the initial dose is available, with about 3% of eligible Oklahoma children receiving that initial dose.

Those figures include doses administered through federal health care providers, such as Indian Health Services.

