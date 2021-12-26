Pedestrian struck, killed on Adair County highway

A man was struck and killed while walking on an Adair County highway Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The unidentified man was struck shortly after 11 p.m. on Oklahoma 51, 6.7 miles west of Stilwell, troopers reported.
The 20-year-old driver of the Ford F-250 pickup that struck the man was not injured, nor was a 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in the pickup, troopers said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, the OHP said.
