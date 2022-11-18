Pedestrian struck, killed late Thursday on North Memorial; police seek driver

A pedestrian died late Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on North Memorial near Pine Street, said Tulsa police, who are looking for the driver.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. after a caller reported a red Chevrolet pickup in the northbound lanes of Memorial struck a man and did not stop, Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A witness reportedly told officers the man was wearing dark clothes and may have been lying in the street before he was struck, police said.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2022-059103. Callers may remain anonymous.