Pedestrian killed leaving Tulsa State Fair in dark crosswalk, police say
Pedestrian killed leaving Tulsa State Fair in dark crosswalk, police say

A man was killed leaving the Tulsa State Fair on foot Sunday via Gate 8 on 15th Street at Urbana, according to Tulsa Police.

A man leaving on foot from Tulsa State Fair was killed after being struck in a crosswalk on 15th Street outside Gate 8, according to police.

A man reportedly wearing all dark clothing was heading north across 15th Street about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a westbound Ford Expedition, Tulsa Police said in a social media post.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The driver remained at the scene, was cooperative, and had no sign of intoxication," police said, adding the Expedition was traveling at or below the speed limit.

An investigating officer determined the issue was a lack of lighting, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing; the decedent has not been identified.

