Pedestrian killed in Tulsa collision identified

The name of a pedestrian who died after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a Tulsa street was released Tuesday.

Estes Riddle, 91, was using a walker at Hudson Avenue and Admiral Place when he was struck by a vehicle about 6 p.m. Monday, Tulsa Police Sgt. Benjamin Elliott said.

The vehicle stopped in the roadway, but another vehicle went around it, striking Riddle again, Elliott said. Both drivers called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Riddle died at the scene.

No citations were issued, Elliott said, explaining that police believe that Riddle was at fault and both drivers were driving legally. There is no dedicated crosswalk in the 40 mph zone, he said.

"It’s a very, very poorly lit area," Elliott said.

Surveillance video showed several other cars nearly miss Riddle as he made his was through the street before he was eventually struck.

Riddle's home was "right around the corner," Elliott said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.