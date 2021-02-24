 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed in Owasso, police say; part of 76th Street North closed

Pedestrian killed in Owasso, police say; part of 76th Street North closed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in Owasso, according to police.

Traffic was being diverted from 76th Street North, according to a post just before 7 a.m. Travel was affected between 88th East Avenue and North Memorial Drive, police said.

According to Lt. Nick Boatman, a man was walking about 5:30 a.m. near the industrial center in the middle of the road; it's believed he worked at one of the facilities. The decedent has not been identified.

The driver who hit the man has been cooperating with police, Boatman told the Owasso Reporter. 

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Capitol security examined after attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News