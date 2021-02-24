Pedestrian killed in Owasso, police say; part of 76th Street North closed

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in Owasso, according to police.

Traffic was being diverted from 76th Street North, according to a post just before 7 a.m. Travel was affected between 88th East Avenue and North Memorial Drive, police said.

According to Lt. Nick Boatman, a man was walking about 5:30 a.m. near the industrial center in the middle of the road; it's believed he worked at one of the facilities. The decedent has not been identified.

The driver who hit the man has been cooperating with police, Boatman told the Owasso Reporter.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.