Pedestrian killed in north Tulsa collision identified

A pedestrian who died after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a north Tulsa street was identified Tuesday.

Estes Riddle, 91, was crossing Hudson Avenue near Admiral Place with a walker on Monday when he was struck by a vehicle about 6 p.m., Tulsa Police Traffic Sgt. Benjamin Elliott said.

The vehicle stopped in the roadway, but another went around it, striking Riddle again, Elliott said. Both drivers called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Riddle died on scene.

No citations were issued, Elliott said, for Riddle was at fault and both drivers were driving legally. There is no dedicated crosswalk in the 40 mph zone, he said.

"It’s a very, very poorly lit area," Elliott said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed several other cars nearly miss Riddle as he made his was through the street before he was eventually struck.

Investigators are unsure definitively where he was going to or from, but it's possible he left a nearby business to head to his home, which was "right around the corner," Elliott said.

