Pedestrian killed in IDL collision

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed Monday morning in a collision along the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa.

All southbound lanes of the west leg of the IDL were closed about 7:45 a.m. as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers gathered evidence at the scene. Traffic was diverted to the Second Street exit.

It was unclear how many cars were involved in the collision.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

