Pedestrian killed in IDL collision

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed Monday morning in a collision along the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa.
All southbound lanes of the west leg of the IDL were closed about 7:45 a.m. as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers gathered evidence at the scene. Traffic was diverted to the Second Street exit.
It was unclear how many cars were involved in the collision.
The victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.