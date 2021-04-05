 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed in IDL collision
0 comments

Pedestrian killed in IDL collision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040621-tul-nws-autoped1.jpg

All southbound lanes of the west leg of the IDL were closed Monday morning as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers gathered evidence at a fatal auto-pedestrian collision. Traffic was diverted to the Second Street exit. 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed Monday morning in a collision along the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa. 

All southbound lanes of the west leg of the IDL were closed about 7:45 a.m. as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers gathered evidence at the scene. Traffic was diverted to the Second Street exit. 

It was unclear how many cars were involved in the collision. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News