Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run

Tulsa police are trying to locate the driver in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision early Saturday.

Officers dispatched at 6:40 a.m. to the area of North Yale Avenue and East Independence Street found a 32-year-old man dead on the scene, according to a release from the Tulsa Police Department.

The man had been seen by at least one witness walking in the middle of the street earlier, police reported. He was believed to have been struck by a dark blue Toyota that fled the scene. Police did not have a model description on the suspect vehicle.

Police were not identifying the man Saturday morning until family could be notified..

Police said the area where the man was struck was not well-lit and the collision happened over the crest of a hill where a driver would have had little time to react.

"The driver would likely face no charges related to the collision except possibly hit and run," according to the TPD release.

The driver was encouraged to contact police at the department's non-emergency number — 918-596-9222 — or the anonymous Crimestoppers line — 918-596-COPS.