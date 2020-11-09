Pedestrian killed in crash along U.S. 75 in west Tulsa

A pedestrian died early Monday after being struck by a semi-trailer along U.S. 75 in west Tulsa, a Tulsa Police official confirmed.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly walking across the highway about 1:45 a.m. near 91st Street.

The semi-trailer driver, who was not injured, told police he did not see the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

