Pedestrian killed in crash along U.S. 75 in west Tulsa

A pedestrian died early Monday after being struck by a semi-trailer along U.S. 75 in west Tulsa, a Tulsa Police official confirmed.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly walking across the highway about 1:45 a.m. near 91st Street.
The semi-trailer driver, who was not injured, told police he did not see the man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This story will be updated.
